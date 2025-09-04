Smart Money Is Betting Big In SOFI Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SoFi Technologies.

Looking at options history for SoFi Technologies SOFI we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $125,250 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $368,867.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $13.0 to $37.0 for SoFi Technologies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SoFi Technologies stands at 8344.5, with a total volume reaching 2,400.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SoFi Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $13.0 to $37.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.7 $9.45 $9.45 $30.00 $94.4K 5.8K 101 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $7.25 $7.25 $7.25 $21.00 $72.5K 144 100 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $11.65 $11.55 $11.55 $13.00 $43.8K 2.5K 38 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $0.95 $0.93 $0.93 $24.50 $40.3K 3.6K 825 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.6 $4.55 $4.6 $23.00 $35.8K 13.4K 79

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

In light of the recent options history for SoFi Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

SoFi Technologies's Current Market Status

With a volume of 4,825,331, the price of SOFI is up 0.31% at $24.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for SoFi Technologies

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $26.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $28. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $24.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SoFi Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.