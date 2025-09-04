Amazon.com's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Amazon.com AMZN, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMZN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 113 extraordinary options activities for Amazon.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $1,426,697, and 101 are calls, amounting to $6,080,413.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $250.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Amazon.com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Amazon.com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $220.0 to $250.0, over the past month.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.55 $5.5 $5.55 $235.00 $560.6K 6.8K 377 AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.6 $5.55 $5.62 $235.00 $355.1K 6.8K 2.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $5.0 $4.8 $4.92 $230.00 $309.4K 16.4K 11.7K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $4.95 $4.8 $4.8 $230.00 $211.4K 16.4K 11.0K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.95 $5.9 $5.92 $240.00 $177.6K 14.4K 1.3K

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Amazon.com, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Amazon.com

With a volume of 12,104,740, the price of AMZN is up 3.5% at $233.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on Amazon.com

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $281.67.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $280. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $265.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.