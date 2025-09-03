MP Materials Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MP Materials. Our analysis of options history for MP Materials MP revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $478,763, and 19 were calls, valued at $871,941.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $115.0 for MP Materials during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MP Materials's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MP Materials's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

MP Materials Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $24.5 $22.4 $24.1 $80.00 $120.5K 779 50 MP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $35.6 $35.1 $35.27 $100.00 $91.7K 267 26 MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.6 $3.4 $3.49 $75.00 $90.4K 1.8K 1.2K MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $14.5 $14.2 $14.5 $65.00 $87.0K 195 0 MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.5 $7.3 $7.3 $75.00 $58.4K 1.6K 97

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MP Materials, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

MP Materials's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 6,313,805, the price of MP is up by 1.9%, reaching $68.59.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for MP Materials

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $79.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for MP Materials, targeting a price of $82. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on MP Materials, maintaining a target price of $77.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MP Materials with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.