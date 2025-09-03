Workday Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Workday WDAY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WDAY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Workday.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,350, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,068,658.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $170.0 to $260.0 for Workday over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Workday's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Workday's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Workday Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $26.4 $25.5 $25.5 $260.00 $624.7K 223 245 WDAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $25.5 $23.9 $25.45 $260.00 $193.4K 223 321 WDAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $26.7 $25.5 $25.51 $260.00 $122.4K 223 369 WDAY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $86.7 $85.2 $86.7 $170.00 $34.6K 0 4 WDAY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $11.0 $10.9 $11.0 $250.00 $33.0K 963 62

About Workday

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions for enterprises. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Where Is Workday Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,433,457, the price of WDAY is up by 2.29%, reaching $234.13.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Workday

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $274.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for Workday, targeting a price of $255. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $298. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Workday, targeting a price of $270. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Workday with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.