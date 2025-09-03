Looking At Ocular Therapeutix's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Ocular Therapeutix OCUL, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in OCUL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Ocular Therapeutix. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 66% bullish and 27% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,200, and 17 calls, totaling $620,802.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.5 to $15.0 for Ocular Therapeutix over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ocular Therapeutix's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ocular Therapeutix's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.5 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Ocular Therapeutix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OCUL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.5 $1.25 $1.5 $12.50 $75.0K 389 661 OCUL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.0 $2.6 $2.95 $10.00 $59.0K 4.6K 200 OCUL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.0 $5.0 $5.0 $7.50 $50.0K 1.3K 100 OCUL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.65 $1.55 $1.55 $12.50 $38.7K 389 911 OCUL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.05 $1.95 $1.95 $12.50 $36.0K 389 1.5K

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Inc is a biotechnology company that specializes in therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. The company uses its proprietary hydrogel platform technology to deliver therapeutic agents to the eye. Its pipeline consists of eye medication that aims to overcome the limitations of current eye-drop-based therapies for ophthalmic diseases and conditions. Its pipeline product includes Dextenza, OTX-TIC, OTX-TKI, and OTX-IVT.

In light of the recent options history for Ocular Therapeutix, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Ocular Therapeutix

Currently trading with a volume of 2,823,840, the OCUL's price is down by -0.79%, now at $12.6.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.

Expert Opinions on Ocular Therapeutix

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $17.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix with a target price of $15. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on Ocular Therapeutix, maintaining a target price of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.