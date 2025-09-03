Circle Internet Group's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Circle Internet Group CRCL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 169 extraordinary options activities for Circle Internet Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 132 are puts, totaling $7,728,583, and 37 are calls, amounting to $2,396,373.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $300.0 for Circle Internet Group over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Circle Internet Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Circle Internet Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Circle Internet Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.1 $6.75 $6.7 $90.00 $201.0K 432 313 CRCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $83.1 $81.15 $81.2 $190.00 $162.4K 1.2K 399 CRCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $7.75 $7.15 $7.75 $140.00 $154.8K 990 407 CRCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $7.8 $7.2 $7.67 $140.00 $153.4K 990 207 CRCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.0 $11.7 $11.7 $125.00 $117.0K 1.6K 1.7K

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Inc is a financial technology firm engaged in digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications. The company is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Circle Internet Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Circle Internet Group

Trading volume stands at 7,893,145, with CRCL's price down by -1.45%, positioned at $118.39.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 81 days.

Expert Opinions on Circle Internet Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $178.8.

* An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Circle Internet Group, which currently sits at a price target of $185. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for Circle Internet Group, targeting a price of $123. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Underweight rating on Circle Internet Group, maintaining a target price of $89. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Circle Internet Group with a target price of $247. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Circle Internet Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.