Behind the Scenes of Starbucks's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Starbucks. Our analysis of options history for Starbucks SBUX revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $582,931, and 21 were calls, valued at $984,370.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $110.0 for Starbucks over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Starbucks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Starbucks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Starbucks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.85 $3.7 $3.7 $65.00 $148.0K 1.2K 403 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.7 $6.65 $6.7 $90.00 $138.0K 442 456 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.5 $4.45 $4.5 $90.00 $94.0K 884 366 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.45 $4.4 $4.4 $90.00 $88.0K 884 147 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.65 $16.55 $16.65 $80.00 $83.2K 1.7K 143

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries at the end of March 2025. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Starbucks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Starbucks's Current Market Status

With a volume of 7,028,721, the price of SBUX is down -0.37% at $89.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on Starbucks

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $115.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Showing optimism, an analyst from Baird upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $115.

