What the Options Market Tells Us About JD.com

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on JD.com. Our analysis of options history for JD.com JD revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $1,653,653, and 23 were calls, valued at $1,439,371.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $45.0 for JD.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for JD.com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across JD.com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $45.0, over the past month.

JD.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $2.15 $2.08 $2.08 $25.00 $1.0M 2.0K 5.0K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.58 $0.54 $0.54 $36.00 $297.0K 1.4K 7 JD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $1.63 $1.57 $1.6 $27.00 $240.0K 5.2K 1.5K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.13 $1.12 $1.12 $40.00 $130.9K 11.2K 1.8K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.7 $0.69 $0.7 $35.00 $108.4K 38.0K 7.4K

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JD.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of JD.com

Currently trading with a volume of 6,544,087, the JD's price is down by -1.16%, now at $31.21.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JD.com

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $42.0.

An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $42.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.