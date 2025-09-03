What the Options Market Tells Us About United Parcel Service

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Parcel Service.

Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $599,440 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $969,550.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $120.0 for United Parcel Service during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Parcel Service's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Parcel Service's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $24.25 $23.5 $23.5 $65.00 $199.7K 321 40 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.7 $1.68 $1.68 $90.00 $100.8K 12.9K 744 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $23.45 $18.4 $23.2 $65.00 $92.8K 321 40 UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $4.5 $4.45 $4.5 $75.00 $92.2K 27 224 UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $11.45 $10.95 $11.1 $90.00 $89.9K 1.5K 82

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue, while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Present Market Standing of United Parcel Service

With a volume of 4,449,178, the price of UPS is down 0.0% at $85.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About United Parcel Service

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $91.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on United Parcel Service, maintaining a target price of $91.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.