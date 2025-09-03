Decoding SoundHound AI's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards SoundHound AI SOUN, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SOUN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for SoundHound AI. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 18% leaning bullish and 72% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $93,656, and 8 are calls, amounting to $270,808.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $11.0 to $20.0 for SoundHound AI over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SoundHound AI stands at 6629.27, with a total volume reaching 16,614.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SoundHound AI, situated within the strike price corridor from $11.0 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SoundHound AI Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.06 $2.05 $2.05 $15.00 $51.2K 16.7K 1.6K SOUN PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.23 $1.22 $1.23 $13.00 $36.9K 2.2K 385 SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.35 $0.33 $0.35 $19.00 $36.2K 3.6K 2.5K SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.6 $3.5 $3.51 $20.00 $35.1K 10.1K 141 SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.75 $1.72 $1.72 $13.00 $34.4K 9.1K 797

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers. The company's voice AI delivers speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and Amelia AI Agents.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SoundHound AI, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of SoundHound AI

With a volume of 42,048,296, the price of SOUN is down -3.64% at $12.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About SoundHound AI

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $16.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for SoundHound AI, targeting a price of $16. * In a positive move, an analyst from Ladenburg Thalmann has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SoundHound AI, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.