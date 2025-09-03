Chevron's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Chevron CVX, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CVX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Chevron. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $750,765, and 2 are calls, amounting to $222,200.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $157.5 to $175.0 for Chevron during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chevron's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chevron's whale trades within a strike price range from $157.5 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Chevron Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $4.15 $3.7 $4.15 $165.00 $166.4K 335 601 CVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.83 $165.00 $153.2K 335 201 CVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $4.8 $4.4 $4.4 $165.00 $132.0K 335 1.0K CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $2.75 $2.67 $2.75 $157.50 $121.0K 623 898 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/12/25 $2.61 $2.53 $2.53 $157.50 $101.1K 623 35

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.0 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 stood at 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 5.1 billion barrels of liquids and 28.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

In light of the recent options history for Chevron, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Chevron's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,205,707, with CVX's price down by -2.37%, positioned at $158.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 58 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Chevron

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $173.33.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Chevron options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.