Axon Enterprise's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Axon Enterprise AXON, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AXON usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Axon Enterprise. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $267,305, and 5 are calls, amounting to $336,067.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $700.0 to $790.0 for Axon Enterprise over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Axon Enterprise options trades today is 61.29 with a total volume of 173.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Axon Enterprise's big money trades within a strike price range of $700.0 to $790.0 over the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $99.5 $94.0 $96.65 $780.00 $144.9K 110 2 AXON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $97.0 $90.5 $93.8 $740.00 $121.9K 12 53 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $67.4 $62.2 $64.05 $750.00 $64.0K 87 12 AXON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $74.8 $66.2 $71.0 $740.00 $63.9K 32 0 AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $60.0 $60.0 $60.0 $700.00 $60.0K 94 15

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc is building a public safety operating system by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The company's suite includes cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity and real-time operations software, body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER energy devices, drones and robotic security, and training solutions. The company's operation comprises of two operating segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Software and Sensors segment, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Axon Enterprise, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Axon Enterprise Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 275,791, with AXON's price down by -0.47%, positioned at $740.08.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Axon Enterprise

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $893.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Axon Enterprise, maintaining a target price of $1000. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Axon Enterprise, maintaining a target price of $840. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on Axon Enterprise with a target price of $855. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Axon Enterprise with a target price of $870. * An analyst from Craig-Hallum upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $900.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.