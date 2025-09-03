PepsiCo Unusual Options Activity For September 03

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PepsiCo PEP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PEP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for PepsiCo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $872,972, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $487,131.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $180.0 for PepsiCo, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PepsiCo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PepsiCo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $130.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

PepsiCo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.21 $2.17 $2.2 $140.00 $363.0K 35.1K 1.7K PEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.25 $8.1 $8.2 $140.00 $177.9K 12.3K 731 PEP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.9 $3.85 $3.85 $145.00 $154.0K 1.8K 575 PEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.15 $8.1 $8.15 $140.00 $151.5K 12.3K 502 PEP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.0 $19.8 $20.0 $130.00 $88.0K 2.3K 48

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo is a global leader in snacks and beverages, owning well-known household brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos, among others. The company dominates the global savory snacks market and also ranks as the second-largest beverage provider in the world (behind Coca-Cola) with diversified exposure to carbonated soft drinks, or CSD, as well as water, sports, and energy drink offerings. Convenience foods account for approximately 55% of its total revenue, with beverages making up the rest. Pepsi owns the bulk of its manufacturing and distribution capacity in the US, but uses bottlers overseas for beverages. International markets made up 40% of both total sales and operating profits in 2024.

Current Position of PepsiCo

With a trading volume of 3,830,061, the price of PEP is down by -1.52%, reaching $147.99.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now.

What The Experts Say On PepsiCo

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $146.0.

* An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $146.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.