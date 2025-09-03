Spotlight on Pfizer: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Pfizer. Our analysis of options history for Pfizer PFE revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $308,528, and 4 were calls, valued at $296,108.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $25.0 for Pfizer over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Pfizer's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Pfizer's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $25.0, over the past month.

Pfizer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $0.39 $0.35 $0.39 $24.50 $159.1K 2.1K 4.5K PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.49 $1.46 $1.47 $25.00 $110.2K 56.0K 833 PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $0.26 $0.25 $0.26 $25.00 $69.9K 1.3K 2.6K PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $2.96 $2.86 $2.86 $25.00 $66.6K 12.8K 551 PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $2.96 $2.87 $2.87 $25.00 $61.7K 12.8K 767

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales of roughly $60 billion. While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing 40% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Present Market Standing of Pfizer

Trading volume stands at 11,888,426, with PFE's price down by -0.78%, positioned at $24.79.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 55 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Pfizer

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $29.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $26. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $28. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer with a target price of $33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Pfizer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.