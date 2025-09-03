Behind the Scenes of Applied Mat's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Applied Mat. Our analysis of options history for Applied Mat AMAT revealed 40 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $1,185,478, and 25 were calls, valued at $2,699,075.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $200.0 for Applied Mat during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Mat's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Mat's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Applied Mat Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $31.15 $30.25 $30.25 $160.00 $605.0K 327 0 AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.8 $7.15 $8.6 $120.00 $430.0K 890 500 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $33.5 $30.65 $30.69 $170.00 $304.4K 195 99 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $35.6 $33.05 $33.0 $160.00 $240.9K 229 1 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $13.45 $12.6 $12.57 $175.00 $237.9K 346 828

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Mat, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Applied Mat Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,478,084, the price of AMAT is down by -1.43%, reaching $155.31.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Applied Mat

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $193.8.

* An analyst from Wolfe Research persists with their Outperform rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $180. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $180. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $209.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.