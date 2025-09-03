Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RKLB

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Rocket Lab RKLB, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RKLB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 37 extraordinary options activities for Rocket Lab. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 59% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $51,440, and 35 are calls, amounting to $2,442,131.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $80.0 for Rocket Lab over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Rocket Lab stands at 2506.44, with a total volume reaching 7,430.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Rocket Lab, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Rocket Lab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.0 $10.9 $10.9 $80.00 $376.0K 6.0K 571 RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $5.95 $5.9 $5.95 $45.00 $119.0K 712 304 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $23.25 $22.8 $22.8 $37.00 $114.0K 2.3K 51 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $25.5 $24.45 $24.45 $30.00 $110.0K 1.4K 117 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $14.0 $12.55 $14.0 $37.00 $98.0K 241 0

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Corp is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments Launch Services and Space Systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, and rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rocket Lab, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Rocket Lab

With a trading volume of 10,507,694, the price of RKLB is up by 1.95%, reaching $50.27.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Rocket Lab

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $53.8.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Rocket Lab, which currently sits at a price target of $54. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Rocket Lab, targeting a price of $55. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $55. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rocket Lab, which currently sits at a price target of $55. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Rocket Lab, targeting a price of $50.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rocket Lab options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.