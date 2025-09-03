What the Options Market Tells Us About AppLovin

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on AppLovin APP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 78 uncommon options trades for AppLovin.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $2,078,792, and 65 are calls, for a total amount of $5,824,306.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $230.0 to $600.0 for AppLovin during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale activity within a strike price range from $230.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $43.1 $42.6 $42.6 $500.00 $809.4K 114 19 APP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $57.4 $55.8 $56.34 $490.00 $394.3K 81 79 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $125.3 $119.9 $125.4 $400.00 $376.2K 3.9K 102 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $123.7 $120.0 $123.8 $400.00 $371.5K 3.9K 71 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $126.4 $122.3 $126.5 $400.00 $252.9K 3.9K 122

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is AXON 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AppLovin, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of AppLovin

With a trading volume of 1,769,165, the price of APP is up by 3.63%, reaching $499.24.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About AppLovin

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $480.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on AppLovin with a target price of $491. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $480. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $450. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $500. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $480.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

