Vistra Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Vistra VST.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Vistra.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $330,820, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $369,021.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $200.0 for Vistra over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vistra's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vistra's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Vistra Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $40.9 $40.15 $40.15 $175.00 $152.5K 362 26 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $63.75 $62.9 $62.9 $175.00 $119.5K 35 13 VST PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $12.95 $12.65 $12.65 $175.00 $94.8K 2.8K 0 VST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $37.85 $37.1 $37.46 $170.00 $93.6K 139 25 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $17.45 $16.7 $16.91 $195.00 $67.6K 338 40

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. The proposed Lotus Partners acquisition would add 2.6 GW of natural gas generation. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Vistra's Current Market Status

With a volume of 504,494, the price of VST is up 0.43% at $186.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Vistra

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $224.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Vistra, maintaining a target price of $203. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Vistra with a target price of $229. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vistra, which currently sits at a price target of $241.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vistra options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.