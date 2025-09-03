Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Alibaba Gr Hldgs

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in BABA often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $29,825, and 23 calls, totaling $2,731,411.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $170.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Alibaba Gr Hldgs stands at 6502.4, with a total volume reaching 15,144.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Alibaba Gr Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $170.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $9.5 $9.3 $9.5 $140.00 $792.3K 8.8K 875 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $19.6 $19.2 $19.2 $125.00 $384.0K 2.5K 201 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.05 $4.9 $5.05 $155.00 $315.1K 1.5K 46 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.75 $2.71 $2.71 $170.00 $206.4K 5.6K 874 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $1.75 $1.74 $1.75 $137.00 $168.5K 7.5K 616

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China retail e-commerce platform is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China wholesale e-commerce, international retail and wholesale e-commerce, local consumer services, travel services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, Cainiao logistics services, and other businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alibaba Gr Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

With a trading volume of 3,796,014, the price of BABA is down by -1.34%, reaching $136.69.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $169.2.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $152. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $153. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $187. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $159. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $195.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

