Spotlight on UnitedHealth Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on UnitedHealth Group. Our analysis of options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $307,822, and 12 were calls, valued at $701,633.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $430.0 for UnitedHealth Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $430.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.65 $7.4 $7.47 $370.00 $148.6K 5.7K 201 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/21/26 $51.1 $49.0 $49.0 $300.00 $98.0K 563 0 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.35 $7.85 $7.85 $305.00 $91.0K 1.8K 116 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.35 $3.2 $3.2 $430.00 $76.1K 19.1K 240 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $21.0 $21.0 $21.0 $300.00 $71.2K 4.4K 10

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

In light of the recent options history for UnitedHealth Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,050,566, the price of UNH is down -0.15% at $308.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $340.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $325. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $310. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $300. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $440. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.