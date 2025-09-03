Decoding Broadcom's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Broadcom AVGO, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AVGO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Broadcom. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 26% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $494,440, and 11 are calls, amounting to $1,253,689.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $160.0 and $310.0 for Broadcom, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Broadcom's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Broadcom's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $160.0 to $310.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Broadcom Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $22.55 $22.0 $22.55 $285.00 $444.2K 955 197 AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $7.85 $7.8 $7.85 $280.00 $392.5K 396 512 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.45 $13.2 $13.2 $300.00 $264.0K 9.4K 426 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $143.25 $142.15 $143.25 $160.00 $143.2K 406 0 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $9.45 $9.25 $9.25 $300.00 $92.5K 3.0K 195

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

In light of the recent options history for Broadcom, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,177,325, the price of AVGO is down by -0.07%, reaching $298.02.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Broadcom

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $336.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Broadcom with a target price of $315. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $325. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $340. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Broadcom with a target price of $357. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $345.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Broadcom with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.