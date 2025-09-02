Smart Money Is Betting Big In RGTI Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Rigetti Computing RGTI, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RGTI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Rigetti Computing. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $547,076, and 8 are calls, amounting to $334,051.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $0.5 and $17.5 for Rigetti Computing, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Rigetti Computing stands at 9876.1, with a total volume reaching 8,552.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Rigetti Computing, situated within the strike price corridor from $0.5 to $17.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Rigetti Computing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.58 $1.54 $1.57 $15.00 $235.2K 10.9K 3.0K RGTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.58 $1.54 $1.57 $15.00 $235.2K 10.9K 1.5K RGTI CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $8.1 $7.75 $8.0 $8.00 $80.0K 157 100 RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.85 $5.55 $5.85 $15.00 $65.5K 6.5K 249 RGTI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $4.4 $4.3 $4.37 $13.00 $43.5K 482 102

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Current Position of Rigetti Computing

Trading volume stands at 59,285,913, with RGTI's price down by -2.65%, positioned at $15.8.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 70 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rigetti Computing

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $19.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Rigetti Computing with a target price of $18. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Rigetti Computing with a target price of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Rigetti Computing, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.