Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Okta

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Okta OKTA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OKTA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Okta.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $425,250, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,671,535.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $150.0 for Okta over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Okta stands at 895.5, with a total volume reaching 7,856.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Okta, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Okta Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $12.1 $11.95 $11.95 $105.00 $377.6K 916 20 OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $5.1 $4.7 $5.1 $90.00 $203.9K 442 400 OKTA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $12.2 $11.45 $11.92 $105.00 $190.3K 916 495 OKTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.5 $11.7 $11.75 $100.00 $104.5K 1.2K 2 OKTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $10.45 $10.3 $10.39 $100.00 $103.9K 456 193

About Okta

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Okta, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Okta Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,254,761, with OKTA's price down by -4.21%, positioned at $88.86.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 91 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Okta

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $117.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Okta, maintaining a target price of $112. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Okta with a target price of $105. * In a positive move, an analyst from Truist Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $125. * In a cautious move, an analyst from WestPark Capital downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Okta, targeting a price of $105.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Okta with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.