What the Options Market Tells Us About Cipher Mining

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cipher Mining CIFR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CIFR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 58 options trades for Cipher Mining.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $36,000, and 57, calls, for a total amount of $4,725,827.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.5 and $15.0 for Cipher Mining, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cipher Mining's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cipher Mining's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.5 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Cipher Mining Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CIFR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.96 $2.87 $2.89 $6.00 $399.7K 16.3K 1.6K CIFR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.22 $2.21 $2.21 $7.00 $392.0K 15.7K 4.3K CIFR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.72 $0.65 $0.65 $9.00 $323.7K 6.1K 189 CIFR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $0.97 $0.87 $0.87 $15.00 $216.5K 2.7K 532 CIFR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $0.9 $0.86 $0.86 $15.00 $215.0K 2.7K 7.5K

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc ia an emerging technology company that operates in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. The company is developing a cryptocurrency mining business, specializing in Bitcoin. The company is expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cipher Mining, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Cipher Mining

With a trading volume of 52,167,214, the price of CIFR is down by -2.88%, reaching $7.42.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cipher Mining

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $8.5.

* An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cipher Mining, which currently sits at a price target of $8. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Cipher Mining with a target price of $9.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cipher Mining with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.