Riot Platforms Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Riot Platforms RIOT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RIOT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Riot Platforms. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $85,218, and 16 are calls, amounting to $842,912.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $35.0 for Riot Platforms over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Riot Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Riot Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Riot Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.35 $0.32 $0.35 $35.00 $105.0K 61.6K 5.7K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $2.17 $1.62 $1.6 $12.00 $96.0K 943 0 RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.82 $1.78 $1.82 $14.00 $72.6K 5.6K 28 RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.4 $2.31 $2.39 $14.00 $72.0K 5.3K 323 RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.05 $3.05 $3.05 $13.00 $61.0K 6.0K 214

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining and Engineering. The Bitcoin Mining segment generates revenue from the Bitcoin the Company earns through its Bitcoin Mining activities. The Engineering segment generates revenue through customer contracts for custom engineered electrical products. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Riot Platforms, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Riot Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 35,848,883, the price of RIOT is up 0.74% at $13.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Riot Platforms

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $18.88.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $13. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Riot Platforms, targeting a price of $24.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.