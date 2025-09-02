MongoDB Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MongoDB. Our analysis of options history for MongoDB MDB revealed 63 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 49% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 19 were puts, with a value of $1,370,498, and 44 were calls, valued at $4,885,116.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $440.0 for MongoDB during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MongoDB stands at 515.5, with a total volume reaching 7,237.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MongoDB, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $440.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $19.8 $19.5 $19.5 $320.00 $292.6K 237 258 MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.45 $15.4 $15.5 $320.00 $251.4K 389 352 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $131.0 $129.55 $131.0 $220.00 $235.8K 127 18 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $18.6 $18.3 $18.6 $280.00 $221.3K 1.2K 146 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.85 $12.8 $12.85 $320.00 $171.2K 1.6K 350

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

In light of the recent options history for MongoDB, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of MongoDB

Currently trading with a volume of 3,100,190, the MDB's price is up by 0.64%, now at $317.64.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 97 days.

Expert Opinions on MongoDB

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $330.0.

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on MongoDB, maintaining a target price of $325. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $350. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $325. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $312. * An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $338.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MongoDB options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.