What the Options Market Tells Us About First Majestic Silver

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on First Majestic Silver AG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for First Majestic Silver.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $463,979.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $10.0 for First Majestic Silver over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for First Majestic Silver's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across First Majestic Silver's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $10.0, over the past month.

First Majestic Silver Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.14 $1.11 $1.11 $9.00 $228.5K 9.9K 2.6K AG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.2 $1.14 $1.2 $9.00 $36.0K 16.2K 419 AG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $4.55 $4.45 $4.5 $5.00 $35.5K 503 104 AG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $0.17 $0.16 $0.16 $9.50 $32.2K 2.6K 5.1K AG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $0.3 $0.27 $0.28 $9.50 $28.0K 2.6K 6.5K

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It owns three producing mines in Mexico consisting of the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

In light of the recent options history for First Majestic Silver, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

First Majestic Silver's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 26,367,167, the price of AG is up by 2.41%, reaching $9.36.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for First Majestic Silver

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $12.75.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $12.

