10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $330.00 $29.4K 7.2K 46.9K BABA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $125.00 $58.7K 3.8K 3.6K PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $120.00 $42.9K 20.8K 1.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $207.50 $73.3K 1.6K 1.5K SN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $115.00 $29.4K 4.4K 1.2K SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $88.00 $68.0K 617 673 KSS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.00 $46.5K 815 524 NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $30.00 $39.1K 4.2K 310 SERV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.00 $42.0K 500 253 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $170.00 $82.5K 80 200

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $589.0 per contract. There were 7274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46951 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.7K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 3874 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.9K, with a price of $859.0 per contract. There were 20892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 813 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.3K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 1678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SN SN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 4451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX SBUX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 673 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KSS KSS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 815 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH NCLH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 289 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 4253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SERV SERV, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $3300.0 per contract. There were 80 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

