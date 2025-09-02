10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $160.00 $41.8K 9.5K 25.4K PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $160.00 $46.9K 5.0K 7.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $180.00 $38.1K 10.9K 6.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $230.00 $34.8K 39.9K 4.8K MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $70.00 $210.0K 17.3K 3.3K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $22.00 $42.6K 4.9K 2.4K IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $30.00 $50.5K 16.4K 1.9K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $155.00 $333.0K 2.6K 902 CRSR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $7.50 $168.1K 18 820 ALAB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $150.00 $30.0K 535 761

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 9530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25464 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $469.0 per contract. There were 5024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 149 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $256.0 per contract. There were 10913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $463.0 per contract. There were 39988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4876 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL MRVL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 1250 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $210.0K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 17367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $213.0 per contract. There were 4901 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 500 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $1123.0 per contract. There were 16474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1930 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $333.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 2618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRSR CRSR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 171 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 820 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.1K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 820 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALAB ALAB, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 761 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

