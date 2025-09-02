Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on FSLR Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on First Solar.

Looking at options history for First Solar FSLR we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $196,285 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $377,615.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $240.0 for First Solar over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for First Solar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across First Solar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $240.0, over the past month.

First Solar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $133.2 $130.75 $131.98 $65.00 $92.3K 141 7 FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.95 $6.9 $6.95 $190.00 $69.5K 1.0K 157 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.95 $20.9 $20.9 $200.00 $62.7K 2.4K 42 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.2 $20.35 $20.95 $200.00 $56.5K 2.4K 91 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $42.1 $40.65 $41.79 $200.00 $41.7K 568 2

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Having examined the options trading patterns of First Solar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of First Solar

Trading volume stands at 824,502, with FSLR's price down by -2.76%, positioned at $189.8.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On First Solar

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $258.69.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from GLJ Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $214. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $275. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $287.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest First Solar options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.