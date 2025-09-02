Behind the Scenes of Vertiv Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vertiv Holdings.

Looking at options history for Vertiv Holdings VRT we detected 57 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 36 are puts, for a total amount of $2,068,660 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,811,571.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $190.0 for Vertiv Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $17.25 $15.9 $16.8 $170.00 $336.0K 489 200 VRT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $24.55 $24.45 $24.55 $140.00 $122.7K 350 0 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $23.9 $22.6 $23.13 $125.00 $115.4K 712 351 VRT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $23.75 $22.6 $23.13 $125.00 $115.4K 712 401 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $23.25 $22.5 $23.03 $125.00 $115.3K 712 150

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

In light of the recent options history for Vertiv Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Vertiv Holdings Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 4,035,268, the VRT's price is down by -4.33%, now at $122.03.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Holdings

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $112.0.

