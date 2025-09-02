Astera Labs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Astera Labs ALAB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALAB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 134 uncommon options trades for Astera Labs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 67%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,102,842, and 115 are calls, for a total amount of $22,351,512.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $230.0 for Astera Labs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Astera Labs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Astera Labs's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Astera Labs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $87.8 $86.3 $86.9 $90.00 $338.9K 1.0K 39 ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $4.3 $4.0 $4.0 $175.00 $200.0K 112 696 ALAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $4.0 $3.8 $4.0 $180.00 $178.0K 287 89 ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.2 $29.7 $29.7 $185.00 $175.2K 278 61 ALAB PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/20/26 $8.8 $8.8 $8.8 $80.00 $158.4K 1 4.6K

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Astera Labs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Astera Labs

Currently trading with a volume of 2,777,514, the ALAB's price is down by -6.58%, now at $170.21.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Astera Labs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $170.0.

* An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $125. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $170. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $155. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $200.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.