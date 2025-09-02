A Closer Look at Occidental Petroleum's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Occidental Petroleum OXY, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in OXY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Occidental Petroleum. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $188,280, and 5 are calls, amounting to $621,350.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $55.0 for Occidental Petroleum over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Occidental Petroleum's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Occidental Petroleum's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Occidental Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $8.0 $7.9 $8.0 $40.00 $399.2K 3.1K 500 OXY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.95 $4.8 $4.8 $45.00 $96.0K 5.8K 200 OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.0 $8.9 $9.0 $40.00 $93.6K 5.5K 108 OXY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.1 $5.0 $5.05 $45.00 $50.5K 10.1K 107 OXY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $4.95 $4.8 $4.87 $45.00 $48.7K 5.8K 500

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proved reserves of nearly 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 1,327 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of roughly 52% oil and natural gas liquids and 48% natural gas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Occidental Petroleum, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Occidental Petroleum

Trading volume stands at 2,801,549, with OXY's price up by 0.51%, positioned at $47.85.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 70 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Occidental Petroleum

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $53.67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

