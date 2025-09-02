Behind the Scenes of Lam Research's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lam Research.

Looking at options history for Lam Research LRCX we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $293,642 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $471,372.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $130.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lam Research's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lam Research's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/12/25 $3.75 $3.55 $3.6 $94.00 $108.0K 4 400 LRCX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $17.45 $16.75 $17.09 $100.00 $92.2K 4.2K 70 LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.57 $0.56 $0.57 $85.00 $82.3K 2.3K 1.4K LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.5 $10.45 $10.5 $100.00 $79.8K 2.9K 161 LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.8 $8.4 $8.8 $95.00 $66.0K 1.6K 78

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

In light of the recent options history for Lam Research, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,892,286, with LRCX's price down by -3.81%, positioned at $96.33.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Lam Research

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $106.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $92. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Lam Research, targeting a price of $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lam Research options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.