Sea's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Sea. Our analysis of options history for Sea SE revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $247,490, and 4 were calls, valued at $437,270.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $140.0 and $185.0 for Sea, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Sea's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Sea's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $140.0 to $185.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Sea Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.2 $7.0 $7.2 $155.00 $144.0K 752 200 SE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $44.65 $42.15 $43.5 $175.00 $130.5K 498 0 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $14.7 $13.65 $14.5 $170.00 $127.6K 2.9K 111 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.35 $19.35 $19.3 $180.00 $96.6K 674 0 SE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $16.75 $16.3 $16.5 $185.00 $82.5K 1.5K 50

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Sea, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Sea

Currently trading with a volume of 1,373,150, the SE's price is down by -3.89%, now at $179.28.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Sea

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $209.72.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Sea, targeting a price of $214. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Sea, targeting a price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Sea, targeting a price of $205. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Sea with a target price of $219.

