Smart Money Is Betting Big In AAPL Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Apple AAPL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 56 uncommon options trades for Apple.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 71%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,377,122, and 46 are calls, for a total amount of $3,207,886.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $250.0 for Apple over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale activity within a strike price range from $135.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $104.75 $103.6 $103.81 $135.00 $560.2K 76 57 AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $8.05 $7.95 $8.1 $210.00 $405.0K 4.9K 553 AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.65 $3.6 $3.6 $200.00 $343.0K 19.2K 1.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $2.63 $2.62 $2.62 $230.00 $263.0K 16.4K 4.0K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.65 $1.53 $1.57 $205.00 $157.1K 13.6K 1.3K

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Apple, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Apple

With a trading volume of 10,895,727, the price of AAPL is down by -1.23%, reaching $229.28.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Apple

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $248.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Apple with a target price of $245. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Apple, targeting a price of $250. * An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $270. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Apple, maintaining a target price of $250. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Hold rating on Apple, maintaining a target price of $226.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Apple, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.