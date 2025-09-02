Lululemon Athletica's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lululemon Athletica. Our analysis of options history for Lululemon Athletica LULU revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $409,220, and 6 were calls, valued at $729,475.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $220.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lululemon Athletica's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lululemon Athletica's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $180.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $24.65 $24.0 $24.0 $180.00 $240.0K 747 100 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $24.85 $23.2 $23.2 $220.00 $232.0K 301 100 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $14.55 $14.0 $14.0 $200.00 $126.0K 105 13 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $11.65 $11.4 $11.4 $200.00 $114.0K 1.3K 211 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $11.4 $11.2 $11.2 $200.00 $112.0K 1.3K 110

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 760 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Lululemon Athletica's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 481,532, the price of LULU is down by -2.05%, reaching $198.06.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $270.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $225. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $205. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $360. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $300. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $260.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lululemon Athletica, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.