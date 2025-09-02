This Is What Whales Are Betting On Baidu

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Baidu BIDU, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BIDU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Baidu. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $432,104, and 8 are calls, amounting to $659,054.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $120.0 for Baidu, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $10.4 $10.3 $10.3 $85.00 $230.7K 4.3K 36 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.9 $5.3 $5.9 $100.00 $89.0K 3.8K 44 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.1 $10.1 $10.1 $120.00 $73.7K 3.1K 77 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.0 $6.85 $6.95 $100.00 $69.5K 7.6K 113 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $29.05 $28.05 $29.05 $75.00 $57.9K 276 0

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 70% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2024. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Baidu, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 998,531, the BIDU's price is down by -2.76%, now at $92.67.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 79 days.

Expert Opinions on Baidu

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $115.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Baidu, targeting a price of $115.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Baidu options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.