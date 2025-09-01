10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $340.00 $42.5K 5.5K 39.4K DHI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $160.00 $34.0K 708 5.7K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $235.00 $211.9K 24.1K 5.7K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/12/25 $140.00 $53.0K 543 4.2K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $57.4K 88.1K 2.2K SBET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $30.4K 10.7K 1.3K LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $202.50 $25.0K 905 1.2K CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $360.00 $37.5K 356 1.2K LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $58.00 $28.0K 94 140 TOL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $130.00 $110.0K 2.0K 128

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 5536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHI DHI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 46 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5784 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 375 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $211.9K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 24169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on September 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 137 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1400 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.4K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 88114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBET SBET, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $406.0 per contract. There were 10710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $202.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS LVS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 234 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 94 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TOL TOL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 2046 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

