Booking Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Booking Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Booking Holdings BKNG revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 18 were puts, with a value of $948,522, and 7 were calls, valued at $385,364.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4900.0 to $8300.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Booking Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Booking Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $4900.0 to $8300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Booking Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $65.0 $62.9 $65.0 $5600.00 $195.0K 69 33 BKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $73.0 $69.0 $69.0 $5600.00 $144.9K 12 29 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $215.5 $199.4 $215.5 $5000.00 $86.2K 0 4 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $84.3 $63.5 $71.3 $4900.00 $71.3K 0 10 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $658.6 $625.1 $641.85 $6200.00 $64.1K 0 1

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Booking Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Booking Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 61,920, the BKNG's price is down by -0.86%, now at $5603.42.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $6500.0.

* An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $6500. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $6500.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

