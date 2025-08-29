Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Astera Labs

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Astera Labs.

Looking at options history for Astera Labs ALAB we detected 81 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $2,580,461 and 58, calls, for a total amount of $4,510,376.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $290.0 for Astera Labs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Astera Labs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Astera Labs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $290.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Astera Labs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.4 $14.6 $14.6 $145.00 $1.1M 356 808 ALAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $18.1 $18.0 $18.1 $180.00 $724.0K 965 841 ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $17.8 $17.3 $17.3 $180.00 $346.0K 965 229 ALAB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $49.6 $49.4 $49.6 $210.00 $332.3K 52 70 ALAB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $46.0 $44.0 $45.25 $240.00 $248.8K 65 56

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

In light of the recent options history for Astera Labs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Astera Labs

Currently trading with a volume of 3,130,726, the ALAB's price is down by -3.38%, now at $182.76.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 66 days.

Expert Opinions on Astera Labs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $163.0.

* An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $170. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $155. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $155. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from CICC lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $190. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stifel lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $145.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.