Hut 8 Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Hut 8 HUT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HUT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Hut 8.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $110,820, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $293,995.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $23.0 to $30.0 for Hut 8 during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hut 8's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hut 8's whale trades within a strike price range from $23.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Hut 8 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.05 $4.95 $5.05 $25.00 $82.8K 185 167 HUT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $27.00 $75.6K 709 327 HUT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.15 $6.05 $6.05 $28.00 $59.8K 179 36 HUT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $0.77 $0.68 $0.75 $28.00 $37.5K 2.8K 546 HUT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $0.37 $0.2 $0.37 $30.00 $35.7K 2.3K 2.0K

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. The company has four reportable business segments: Power, Digital Infrastructure, Compute, and Other. It derives maximum revenue from the Compute segment which consists of Bitcoin Mining, GPU-as-a-Service, and Data Center Cloud operations. Its geographical segments include the United States and Canada, of which it generates the majority of revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Hut 8, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Hut 8

With a volume of 3,385,693, the price of HUT is up 0.15% at $26.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Hut 8

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $29.67.

* An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Hut 8, maintaining a target price of $36. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Maxim Group keeps a Buy rating on Hut 8 with a target price of $30. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hut 8, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.