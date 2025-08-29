Riot Platforms's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Riot Platforms RIOT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Riot Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $219,369, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $791,580.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.5 to $27.0 for Riot Platforms over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Riot Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Riot Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $11.5 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

Riot Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.0 $0.97 $1.0 $20.00 $93.0K 32.9K 1.0K RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.44 $0.43 $0.44 $12.50 $79.8K 3.1K 2.5K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.14 $1.09 $1.14 $15.00 $78.8K 14.0K 1.0K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $2.07 $2.04 $2.07 $11.50 $76.1K 1.5K 505 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $0.54 $0.45 $0.45 $16.00 $67.5K 1.0K 1.5K

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining and Engineering. The Bitcoin Mining segment generates revenue from the Bitcoin the Company earns through its Bitcoin Mining activities. The Engineering segment generates revenue through customer contracts for custom engineered electrical products. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Riot Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Riot Platforms

With a trading volume of 27,128,652, the price of RIOT is down by -0.29%, reaching $13.76.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Riot Platforms

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $18.88.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Riot Platforms, targeting a price of $24. * An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $13.

