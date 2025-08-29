Procter & Gamble Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Procter & Gamble PG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Procter & Gamble.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,160, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $660,860.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $170.0 for Procter & Gamble during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.64 $1.6 $1.63 $165.00 $198.6K 4.9K 1.3K PG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $3.65 $3.45 $3.55 $155.00 $106.5K 2.1K 300 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.3 $1.17 $1.29 $160.00 $64.4K 8.1K 573 PG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/10/25 $7.1 $4.8 $5.54 $155.00 $60.7K 0 100 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $1.15 $0.94 $0.95 $160.00 $58.7K 1.0K 642

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales approaching $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent just more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Procter & Gamble, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Procter & Gamble

Currently trading with a volume of 2,251,284, the PG's price is up by 0.93%, now at $157.09.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

Expert Opinions on Procter & Gamble

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $170.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $177. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $164.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Procter & Gamble options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.