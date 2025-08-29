Dow's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Dow DOW, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DOW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Dow. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $114,543, and 6 are calls, amounting to $513,755.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $35.0 for Dow, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Dow stands at 1546.43, with a total volume reaching 2,669.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Dow, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $35.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Dow Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $11.0 $9.85 $9.95 $15.00 $313.4K 352 315 DOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.75 $1.7 $1.72 $23.50 $51.6K 227 301 DOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.75 $1.71 $1.73 $23.50 $51.5K 227 301 DOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.44 $0.43 $0.44 $23.00 $47.4K 631 1.1K DOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.35 $10.25 $10.35 $15.00 $41.4K 918 40

About Dow

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dow, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Dow

Currently trading with a volume of 4,145,982, the DOW's price is down by -1.14%, now at $24.29.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Dow

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $24.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $25. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Dow, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dow with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.