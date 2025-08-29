10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $135.00 $38.2K 1.4K 25.8K FL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $15.00 $973.0K 0 18.0K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $332.50 $25.5K 7.7K 15.9K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $61.00 $47.6K 4.8K 6.8K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.00 $35.0K 11.9K 4.9K DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $160.00 $27.0K 708 4.7K DUOL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $317.50 $31.3K 939 1.1K GAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $21.50 $35.1K 471 839 EBAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $95.00 $48.1K 205 114 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $200.00 $30.3K 1.1K 78

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $383.0 per contract. There were 1499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25858 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FL FL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 69 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $973.0K, with a price of $976.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 111 contract(s) at a $332.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 7784 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15980 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 6800 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $7.0 per contract. There were 4806 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 11916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4977 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHI DHI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 73 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DUOL DUOL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $317.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $1740.0 per contract. There were 939 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GAP GAP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 399 contract(s) at a $21.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 839 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBAY EBAY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 84 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU LULU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 504 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $5057.0 per contract. There were 1175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

