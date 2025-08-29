10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $175.00 $45.0K 12.5K 82.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $170.00 $84.0K 9.5K 22.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $240.00 $27.8K 48.1K 6.9K SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $32.50 $49.7K 230 3.2K MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $340.00 $28.0K 1.7K 2.6K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $28.00 $29.7K 866 2.4K CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $270.00 $48.1K 5.0K 1.1K SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $138.00 $26.6K 325 584 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $15.50 $35.5K 538 552 FN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $290.00 $34.4K 904 510

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 12555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82273 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 9575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 126 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $221.0 per contract. There were 48167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6983 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SEDG SEDG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 84 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $554.0 per contract. There were 230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $1088.0 per contract. There were 1786 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 320 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 866 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $875.0 per contract. There were 5032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SHOP SHOP, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $138.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FN FN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $4310.0 per contract. There were 904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.