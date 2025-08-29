Dutch Bros Unusual Options Activity For August 29

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dutch Bros.

Looking at options history for Dutch Bros BROS we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $260,454 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $151,080.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $74.0 for Dutch Bros over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dutch Bros's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dutch Bros's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $74.0 in the last 30 days.

Dutch Bros Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BROS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $2.15 $2.0 $2.15 $74.00 $64.5K 151 319 BROS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.2 $8.8 $8.9 $65.00 $55.1K 1.5K 1 BROS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.1 $1.05 $1.1 $50.00 $55.0K 1.7K 235 BROS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $7.1 $6.9 $7.0 $65.00 $53.9K 1.5K 187 BROS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $1.2 $1.05 $1.15 $71.00 $53.1K 168 939

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments Company-operated shops and Franchising. It derives maximum revenue from Company operated shops.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dutch Bros, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Dutch Bros

Currently trading with a volume of 1,197,327, the BROS's price is down by -0.4%, now at $73.94.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Dutch Bros

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $83.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $86. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dutch Bros, which currently sits at a price target of $84. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Dutch Bros, maintaining a target price of $85. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Dutch Bros, maintaining a target price of $85. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for Dutch Bros, targeting a price of $76.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

