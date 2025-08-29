Cameco Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cameco.

Looking at options history for Cameco CCJ we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $74,200 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,541,474.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $115.0 for Cameco over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cameco options trades today is 2663.38 with a total volume of 12,454.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cameco's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Cameco 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.25 $2.72 $2.84 $80.00 $383.4K 16.8K 3.3K CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $5.3 $4.1 $5.3 $81.00 $202.5K 388 97 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.15 $3.1 $3.15 $80.00 $156.7K 16.8K 1.2K CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.45 $9.3 $9.4 $80.00 $120.3K 2.5K 128 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.25 $3.0 $3.18 $78.00 $79.5K 369 268

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. It has three reportable segments, Uranium, Fuel Services, and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from the Westinghouse Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre, and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia, and the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cameco, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Cameco Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 5,027,770, the CCJ's price is down by -0.97%, now at $77.87.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cameco

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $110.0.

An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cameco, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

