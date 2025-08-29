Looking At Monday.Com's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Monday.Com MNDY, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MNDY often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Monday.Com. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 22% bullish and 55% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $92,583, and 8 calls, totaling $336,112.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $175.0 to $500.0 for Monday.Com during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Monday.Com stands at 486.17, with a total volume reaching 521.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Monday.Com, situated within the strike price corridor from $175.0 to $500.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Monday.Com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MNDY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $314.0 $306.2 $308.61 $500.00 $92.5K 0 3 MNDY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $12.4 $11.4 $11.9 $185.00 $63.0K 851 83 MNDY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $12.6 $11.4 $11.9 $185.00 $55.9K 851 36 MNDY CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.9 $14.5 $14.9 $180.00 $55.1K 725 85 MNDY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $21.0 $20.6 $20.8 $175.00 $41.6K 305 25

About Monday.Com

Monday.com is a provider of work management software delivered via a cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS model. The firm's solutions offer flexible and highly customizable tools to digitize business processes across countless use cases. Monday's offering supports workflow management across departments, real-time visibility and accountability, and automation capabilities. Monday also offers prepackaged CRM and DevOps management solutions, in addition to standalone survey and digital whiteboard tools. As of 2023, Monday served over 225,000 customers in more than 200 countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Monday.Com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Monday.Com's Current Market Status

With a volume of 688,471, the price of MNDY is up 0.15% at $189.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

Expert Opinions on Monday.Com

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $280.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Monday.Com, targeting a price of $255. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Monday.Com, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Monday.Com, maintaining a target price of $250. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Monday.Com, maintaining a target price of $326. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Monday.Com with a target price of $330.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Monday.Com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.